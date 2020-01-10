Joaquin Phoenix is doing everything he can to make sure that the world we live in is in a much better place than we found it in. On Friday, January 10, the Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot actor (as well as veteran actor Martin Sheen) was taken into custody for joining actress Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays protests that have been going on in Washington D.C. (Jane herself has been taken into custody four times since she started the protests). The critically-acclaimed actors and Jane were all there seeking to promote a Green New Deal.

©GettyImages Jane Fonda has had numerous famous pals attend her protests apart from Joaquin Phoenix

Before Joaquin was detained by Washington D.C. police, he was speaking out on the effect that the animal agriculture has on the environment and urging more and more people to live a more plant-based lifestyle and diet. This was something that the We Own the Night actor shared in his acceptance speech at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

At the awards show, he applauded the Hollywood Foreign Press for their bold choice in doing an event that would serve an entirely vegan menu. He started off his speech, “First, I’d like to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press, um, for recognizing and acknowledging the link between animal agriculture and climate change. It’s a very bold move making tonight plant-based, and it really sends a powerful message.”