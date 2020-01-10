Camila Cabello proves once again that she and her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao, have an incredibly close bond. On Thursday, January 9, the Crying in the Club singer shared a sweet family selfie of her and her parents on set for something that the family is working on together. This señorita and her “two legends” are clearly up to something spectacular that they wish for everyone to see. You know what they say: the family that works together, has fun together.

©@camila_cabello Camila’s parents have always supported her in her career since she first set off in 2012/2013 to pursue singing full-time

In the caption, Camila revealed, “on set of something pretty special that I’m gonna show you soon with these two legends,” alluding that there was something that they will be sharing with the world in the horizon. The 46.1 million fans on her @camila_cabello social media account immediately reacted to the news. Many showing excitement over the news and loving how she is working on something with her parents. One fan commented “First Man,” referencing a song that Camila wrote about the love and tight bond that she and her father share.