Camila Cabello proves once again that she and her parents, Alejandro Cabello and Sinuhe Estrabao, have an incredibly close bond. On Thursday, January 9, the Crying in the Club singer shared a sweet family selfie of her and her parents on set for something that the family is working on together. This señorita and her “two legends” are clearly up to something spectacular that they wish for everyone to see. You know what they say: the family that works together, has fun together.
In the caption, Camila revealed, “on set of something pretty special that I’m gonna show you soon with these two legends,” alluding that there was something that they will be sharing with the world in the horizon. The 46.1 million fans on her @camila_cabello social media account immediately reacted to the news. Many showing excitement over the news and loving how she is working on something with her parents. One fan commented “First Man,” referencing a song that Camila wrote about the love and tight bond that she and her father share.
Whatever the Something's Gotta Give singer and her “two legends” are cooking is certified to be wonderful due to all the love they are putting into it (and all the love and support that they share for one another as well). Fans love it when Camila shares photos of her private moments with her family. Over the Christmas season, Camila shared an endearing picture of herself with her sister and her grandmother, stating that it “feels really good to be home with family.”