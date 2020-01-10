Salma Hayek wants to show her bestie Jennifer Lopez some love! In the early hours of Friday, January 10, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard actress shared a sweet throwback picture of her and Jennifer at the 12th Annual IFP/West Independent Spirit Awards in March 1997. In the photo, posted to Salma’s personal social media profile, you can see as the two Latinx beauties are dressed to the nines in peak late-90s fashion (back when Jenny from the Block singer sported her now golden locks in a deep brown). Although the two weren’t seated at the same table, that didn’t stop them from chatting as they sat behind on another.

Salma shared the awesome picture as a tribute to the film Hustlers’ incredible success (Jennifer was nominated for her role in the film). Salma captioned the photo, “I want to take the opportunity to post this #TBT to celebrate all the success of #HustlersMovie @JLo [heart emoji].” In normal Salma fashion, her 13.4 million social media followers flocked to the photo to share how much they loved the picture of the Nuyorican and Mexican beauties. One follower even stated how little the two actresses have changed over the years, stating that they both looked the same now as they did then. Many other shared heart-eyed emojis and called them both “queens.”