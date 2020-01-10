In the latest case of women supporting women, Selena Gomez revealed her mom underwent IVF after she offered her sympathy to Amy Schumer’s emotional revelation. The actress-comedian took to her social account to express her feelings one week into the treatment. Next to a photo of her bruised belly, Amy wrote, “I’m a week into IVF and feeling really run down and emotional. If anyone went through it and if you have any advice or wouldn’t mind sharing your experience with me please do.”

©GettyImages Selena showed her support to Amy after she opened up about IVF treatment

“My number is in my bio. We are freezing my eggs and figuring out what to do to give Gene a sibling,” she added. The I Feel Pretty actress received an overabundance of support from fans and fellow celebs alike, including Selena Gomez. In the act to show her backing, the Lose You to Love Me singer wrote: “Let me clear that up. I said I’m sorry she’s feeling that way. My mom went through the same thing. It’s hard on women’s hearts.”

Her comment came after a first mention in which she said, “I’m praying for you and Chris. I’m sorry!” Social media users were quick to notice her words and comment their thoughts – hence why she then felt she needed to clear things up and explain her mother went through the same process.

©@selenagomez The Texas-born star revealed her mom also went through the treatment

However, Amy appreciated the support and returned the love by sharing Selena’s latest post on her stories talking about the release of her new album. “@selenagomez album is out!!” she wrote.

In an interview with E! Online, the Wolves singer shared her mother had her when she was only 16. The Texan beauty was five years old when her parents got divorced. "I remember just being angry with my mom. I still feel really bad about that. Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility," she said.