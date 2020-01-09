There will forever be a chapter in singer Thalía’s life that she will never forget. In 2007, the A Quién Le Importa singer announced that she had Lyme disease, the same disease that singer Justin Bieber recently announced he was battling. Thalía knows just how difficult living with Lyme disease can be and just how painful it is, which motivated her to reach out to the Yummy singer and offering him her support.

©@justinbieber Thalía sympathized with the Canadian singer because she understands how arduous the fight against Lyme disease can be

“Living with Lyme is [fighting] to survive every minute” shared the Como Tú No Hay Dos singer along with a picture of the news which revealed Justin’s diagnosis. “Together we can support each other. I share your pain, Justin Bieber. The Lyme community is here to support you,” added the actress.



Loading the player...

Thalía still recalls the days before her diagnosis, where she was unsure of what was happening with her body. She is in shock that the small bite from a tick could have affected both her nervous and immune system as well as make her suffer so much. Since that moment, the Mexican beauty united herself with the fight against the disease, and added to the heartfelt message to Justin Bieber that everyone should be careful and try to be as healthy as possible.

Avril Lavigne also lent her support to Justin Bieber