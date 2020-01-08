The entertainment world is in mourning after the sudden death of Silvio Horta, the producer of Ugly Betty. According to reports, the 45-year-old was found lifeless in Miami and authorities are handling the case as a possible suicide. Celebrities such as America Ferrera, who played the starring role in the U.S. version of the series, took to social media to express her pain as well as other cast members.

©GettyImages America Ferrera and Silvio Horta in 2007, when Ugly Betty was at the top of success

The actress shared an emotional message on her social account to say her goodbyes to the screenwriter with whom she worked with for over ten years. “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” she wrote. “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply,” she added.

©@americaferrera America Ferrera shared a photo alongside Silvio Horta from the Golden Globes in 2007

Singer-actress Vanessa Williams, who played the show’s antagonist, also took a moment to share an affectionate message: “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”

©@vanessawilliams Vanessa Williams also said goodbye to the producer

Eric Mabius, who played Betty’s love interest in the show, expressed his feelings with words in which he remembered his old friend next to a photo where he appears with America and the late producer. “Silvio and I used to stay up late and laugh until our sides hurt—and complain to one another about life. He wrote the finest scenes, for all of us—crafted the most wonderfully flawed being I’ve ever had the privilege to embody. I’m empty right now,” wrote Eric.

