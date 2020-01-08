The entertainment world is in mourning after the sudden death of Silvio Horta, the producer of Ugly Betty. According to reports, the 45-year-old was found lifeless in Miami and authorities are handling the case as a possible suicide. Celebrities such as America Ferrera, who played the starring role in the U.S. version of the series, took to social media to express her pain as well as other cast members.
The actress shared an emotional message on her social account to say her goodbyes to the screenwriter with whom she worked with for over ten years. “I’m stunned and heartbroken to hear the devastating news of Ugly Betty creator, Silvio Horta’s death,” she wrote. “His talent and creativity brought me and so many others such joy & light. I’m thinking of his family and loved ones who must be in so much pain right now- and of the whole Ugly Betty family who feel this loss so deeply,” she added.
Singer-actress Vanessa Williams, who played the show’s antagonist, also took a moment to share an affectionate message: “Still in shock after hearing the tragic news of our #uglybetty creator #silviohorta His creativity and passion will be missed by so many of us that worked with him. May he Rest In Peace.”
Eric Mabius, who played Betty’s love interest in the show, expressed his feelings with words in which he remembered his old friend next to a photo where he appears with America and the late producer. “Silvio and I used to stay up late and laugh until our sides hurt—and complain to one another about life. He wrote the finest scenes, for all of us—crafted the most wonderfully flawed being I’ve ever had the privilege to embody. I’m empty right now,” wrote Eric.
His co-stars Michael Urie and Mark Indelicato joined in expressing their condolences to the producer’s family.
Variety magazine reported that Silvio’s body was found with a shot in his head in a motel in Miami, where his parents arrived from Cuba in 1969. Silvio was born in the Florida city and studied in New York. Soon after, he moved to Los Angeles to make his way into the entertainment world.
His career began to take of in the late ‘90s when he was chosen to write the script of the Colombian film Leyenda Urbana (1998), which starred Jared Leto and Alicia Witt.
Five years later, Ventanarosa, Salma Hayek’s production company, contacted him to develop the U.S. version of the Colombian series, Yo Soy Betty, La Fea. Ugly Betty (ABC) had great success and lasted for four seasons until it was canceled in 2010.
In 2007, the she show won several recognitions at the Golden Globes, Emmy Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, (SAG). America Ferrera won Best Actress in a Comedy for all three awards shows.
According to La Opinión, little before his passing, Silvio had sold Fox the film Move, based on Canadian director and choreographer, Laurieann Gibson.
The site detailed that he was developing the movie along with Mary J. Blige. News of Silvio was confirmed by his team who didn’t reveal the cause of his death.