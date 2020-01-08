Selena Gomez is on a path of physical and emotional empowerment. In a candid interview with WSJ Magazine for it’s Talents & Legends issue, the 27-year-old songstress shared how her active role in taking care of her mental health has proven to be incredibly impactful. The Heart Wants What it Wants singer decided to go down a path of emotional revitalization after years of ups and downs (some of which played out in the media).

©@selenagomez Selena revealed that she feels like her younger self again after all the positive changes she’s made in her life

In the interview she revealed, “I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally. My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.”

The Look At Her Now singer worked with therapists for six years and also sought help from professional treatment facilities so that she could further her grow. She shared, “I found out I do suffer from mental health issues. And, honestly, that was such a relief. I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”