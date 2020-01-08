Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas met in 2013 and have kept a strong friendship ever since. The American Crime Story star took to social media to share his love and appreciation for the Cuban actress whom he met during a read through of Hands of Stone. Next to a cute snap of the actors, Edgar wrote, “This picture is from the day we met. If I remember correctly it was April 17, 2013. Robert De Niro had organized a read through for #HandsOfStone in #NYC so the whole cast was there.”

©@edgarramirez25 Ana and Edgar met in 2013 and have remained close ever since

He continued: “Since that day my love and my admiration for @ana_d_armas has only grown and grown. She is one of the bravest women I know, and that courage permeates everything she does captivating us every time. I am very proud of you Anita, I adore you and respect you.” Cue the awwwws!

It appears the feelings are mutual between the stars as Ana was quick to comment back. “There’s no one like you, my @edgarramirez25! Your advice, and your support, your generosity,” she expressed. “From that day I’m drooling for you, I’m also full of admiration and I’m proud to have you in my life. I love you with all my heart,” she added.

©GettyImages Edgar expressed his love and admiration for the Cuban actressn

There’s no doubt, the actors remain very close friends and have a special place for each other in each of their hearts.