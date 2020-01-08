Edgar Ramirez and Ana de Armas met in 2013 and have kept a strong friendship ever since. The American Crime Story star took to social media to share his love and appreciation for the Cuban actress whom he met during a read through of Hands of Stone. Next to a cute snap of the actors, Edgar wrote, “This picture is from the day we met. If I remember correctly it was April 17, 2013. Robert De Niro had organized a read through for #HandsOfStone in #NYC so the whole cast was there.”
He continued: “Since that day my love and my admiration for @ana_d_armas has only grown and grown. She is one of the bravest women I know, and that courage permeates everything she does captivating us every time. I am very proud of you Anita, I adore you and respect you.” Cue the awwwws!
It appears the feelings are mutual between the stars as Ana was quick to comment back. “There’s no one like you, my @edgarramirez25! Your advice, and your support, your generosity,” she expressed. “From that day I’m drooling for you, I’m also full of admiration and I’m proud to have you in my life. I love you with all my heart,” she added.
There’s no doubt, the actors remain very close friends and have a special place for each other in each of their hearts.
Fans of the 31-year-old beauty will surely agree with the Venezuelan actor. Ana’s career continues to be on the rise, and there’s no sign of her slowing down anytime soon. She was recently nominated for her first Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress for her leading role as Marta Cabrera in Knives Out.
This year she’s expected to appear in five upcoming films, including Sergio, The Night Clerk, No Time to Die, Blonde and Deep Water.