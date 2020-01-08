Shakira will be living out her dreams in less than one month performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show. Though long before becoming the pop star she is today, the Colombian singer, 42, had a different dream. “You know, when I was a kid, I wanted to be an anthropologist,” she told 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker. While that didn’t come to fruition, the performer said, “I guess that somehow I'm kind of vicariously being one through my music.”
Come February 2, fans will be able to enjoy Shakira’s music as she takes the stage with Jennifer Lopez at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami. Discussing the highly anticipated performance, the mom of two said, “I think the message is gonna be "Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am.” She added, “And being at the Super Bowl is the proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I'm gonna be there, giving it all.”
When it comes to her performances, Gerard Piqué’s longtime love admitted that she strives for perfection. Shakira confessed, “I can really be hard on myself wanting it to be 100% perfect but I know perfection doesn't exist but it's a lesson I haven't quite learned yet. If it were up to me I wouldn't be celebrating any of my performances.” She explained, “There's always something that I wish would have been done differently and I coulda done better.”
View this post on Instagram
📺 Here’s a sneak preview of @60minutes' pre-Super Bowl interview with Shak. See the full profile tomorrow (Sunday) at 7pm ET/PT on @cbstv in the US. 📺 Aquí está un adelanto de la entrevista que el programa de televisión americano @60minutes realizó a Shakira. Mañana (domingo) a las 7pm (EST) podrán ver el reportaje entero en @cbstv. ShakHQ
While the singer believes there is always room for improvement, creating music is a form of therapy for her. “Sometimes it saves me a visit to a shrink,” Shakira laughed. “Such a therapeutic, yeah, cathartic vehicle, you know, for me to express my thoughts and my angst. Sometimes I'm just restless, and I don't know what it is. And I think it's-- what I just need is a piece of paper and a pen or my computer, and just start writing. And then being able to put music to those words. It's something really beautiful, I guess.”