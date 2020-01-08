Shakira will be living out her dreams in less than one month performing at the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show. Though long before becoming the pop star she is today, the Colombian singer, 42, had a different dream. “You know, when I was a kid, I wanted to be an anthropologist,” she told 60 Minutes’ Bill Whitaker. While that didn’t come to fruition, the performer said, “I guess that somehow I'm kind of vicariously being one through my music.”

©Shakira Shakira will be living out her dreams at the 2020 Super Bowl

Come February 2, fans will be able to enjoy Shakira’s music as she takes the stage with Jennifer Lopez at the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show in Miami. Discussing the highly anticipated performance, the mom of two said, “I think the message is gonna be "Listen, I'm a woman. I'm a Latina. It wasn't easy for me to get to where I am.” She added, “And being at the Super Bowl is the proof that everything is possible. That the dreams of a little girl from Barranquilla, Colombia, they were made of something of what dreams are made of and I'm gonna be there, giving it all.”

When it comes to her performances, Gerard Piqué’s longtime love admitted that she strives for perfection. Shakira confessed, “I can really be hard on myself wanting it to be 100% perfect but I know perfection doesn't exist but it's a lesson I haven't quite learned yet. If it were up to me I wouldn't be celebrating any of my performances.” She explained, “There's always something that I wish would have been done differently and I coulda done better.”