After several months of speculations, we finally have good news for all Luis Miguel´s fans around the globe. Netflix revealed the new trailer of the popular series’ new season starring Diego Boneta, who goes through an incredible transformation that will leave all his followers absolutely speechless. With shorter hair, a more polished look and the same charm, the Mexican actor is the spitting image of El Sol. Diego plays a grown-up Luis Miguel ready to face the challenges and get the answers he did not get by the end of the first season of the biographic series.

“Very soon. El Sol will sing on the beach again. Luis Miguel, the series. Season 2. 2020,” this was the text used by the company to share the new teaser video on social media. Although there was not a specific date for the premiere, Netflix announced that the new season will focus on the difficulties the artist experienced trying to juggle with work and family life.

The 29-year-old actor also shared his joy on the good news on social media posting the one-minute-long video and ending the rumors of other actors such as telenovela star Fernando Colunga playing Luis Miguel as a grown-up man. Diego is not the only popular face returning to the series, César Bordón, Juan Pablo Zurita, César Santana, Martín Bello, Lola Casamayor, Pilar Santacruz, Kevin Holt, Gabriel Nuncio and Camila Sodi will also be part of the cast.