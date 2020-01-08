Jennifer Lopez shares rare photo with lookalike sister Lynda

For Jennifer Lopez, 2019 was a year to celebrate. To mark her 50th birthday, the Bronx diva toured with her It´s My Party show spreading the festive vibes with million fans around the world. She was also lucky in love and got engaged with former baseball player Alex Rodriguez and last but not least, her role as Ramona in Hustlers got her rare reviews and a shower of award nominations. But 2019 was also a year to celebrate family. We have seen Jennifer’s mom Guadalupe sharing the stage with her famous daughter showing off some serious dancing moves, we saw a sweet photo of the Medicine singer with her dad, David Lopez, and now it’s the turn of Jennifer’s younger sister Lynda.

The 50-year-old actress shared on social media a beautiful image posing with her sister during the New Year celebrations and... it´s hard to tell who is who! Both in black ensembles, the sisters look super stylish. “The best is yet to come,” Jennifer wrote as a caption of the picture.

©JLo Jennifer Lopez and her sister Lynda made us do a double take

Lynda, Jennifer and eldest sister Leslie grew up together in New York with their parents Guadalupe and David, and they all maintain an excellent relationship. 48-year-old Lynda is a successful journalist and was part of Jen´s entourage during the It’s My Party’s Tour last summer, whereas 52-year-old Leslie is a music teacher, according to Oprah’s magazine. "She's always my sister. She's a famous movie star to all of you, but not to me. She's still my sister. She's still my little pain in the butt sister," said Leslie about Jennifer during a chat with Lynda at Oprah’s show. The youngest of the Lopez sisters also recalled a special memory about the Jenny from the Block hitmaker: “It's like, I can't believe these are people that are here to see, Jen, my goofy sister who ran around in her underwear in our house when we were little."