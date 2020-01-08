Eiza Gonzalez shares throwback photo as a child

Eiza Gonzalez shared adorable throwback picture proving she has always been a beauty

Every time she appears on the red carpet, Eiza Gonzalez steals the show. She did just that at the Instyle Golden Globes after party with her stunning gown, but we have the proof she was already shining like a star when she was a little girl

With a cute smile and adorable braids topped with red bows, a tiny Eiza Gonzalez looks as if butter wouldn’t melt. She was such a cutie as a little girl! The Mexican actress is used to stealing the spotlight whenever she attends a public event - she dazzled at the Instyle Golden Globes after-party in an incredible maxi blazer and a sequined skirt by Meghan Markle’s favorite designer Roland Mouret, but what we didn’t know is that she was most likely already grabbing everyone’s attention since she was a child.

Eiza Gonzalez dazzled in style at Golden Globes after-party©GettyImages
The Mexican actress dazzled in style at the Golden Globes after-party with an extra-large blazer and a sequin skirt designed by Roland Mouret

Eiza Gonzalez recently shared the adorable throwback picture on social media and her fans rushed to praise her. “So beautiful!,” “Princess-doll mode,” and “That little girl will grow and will conquer Hollywood,” were some of the comments the Fast&Furious: Shawn &Hobbs actress received from her loyal followers. The image proves Eiza’s acting talent was always there, as, even though in the picture she looks like the most innocent little girl in the world, Eiza implies with her caption, “cabroncita” - along with a devil emoji, that appearances can be deceiving.

Eiza Gonzalez as a little girl©eizagonzalez
And here you have “Eiza the little terror”, cute as a button!

The 29-year-old actress started her acting education when she was 14 years old in Televisa’s Artistic Education Center. Two years later, she would get the lead role in Lola, érase una vez, a telenovela for the new generation that was a hit not only in Mexico but also in many other countries in Latin America. After years proving her talent and working really hard, Eiza is now one of the most promising stars in Hollywood, a beautiful, talented actress very committed to the fight for a bigger Latinx representation in the film industry.


