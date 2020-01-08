With a cute smile and adorable braids topped with red bows, a tiny Eiza Gonzalez looks as if butter wouldn’t melt. She was such a cutie as a little girl! The Mexican actress is used to stealing the spotlight whenever she attends a public event - she dazzled at the Instyle Golden Globes after-party in an incredible maxi blazer and a sequined skirt by Meghan Markle’s favorite designer Roland Mouret, but what we didn’t know is that she was most likely already grabbing everyone’s attention since she was a child.

©GettyImages The Mexican actress dazzled in style at the Golden Globes after-party with an extra-large blazer and a sequin skirt designed by Roland Mouret

Eiza Gonzalez recently shared the adorable throwback picture on social media and her fans rushed to praise her. “So beautiful!,” “Princess-doll mode,” and “That little girl will grow and will conquer Hollywood,” were some of the comments the Fast&Furious: Shawn &Hobbs actress received from her loyal followers. The image proves Eiza’s acting talent was always there, as, even though in the picture she looks like the most innocent little girl in the world, Eiza implies with her caption, “cabroncita” - along with a devil emoji, that appearances can be deceiving.