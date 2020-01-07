Billy Porter had no problem sharing the screen with an iconic and comedic lineup of women for his latest film Like a Boss. The Pose star joins Salma Hayek, Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne in the film about friendship and the high stakes world of beauty. “Just look at all these women. Every single one of us is a boss, and it was so great to work with people who are fully inside of themselves,” the 50-year-old, who plays a chemist for the beauty company, tells HOLA! USA. “There’s no faking, there’s no hiding. Everything is laid bare and you know exactly what you’re getting. It’s lovely.”

©Paramount Pictures Billy Porter stars alongside Salma Hayek and Tiffany Haddish in Like a Bossn

HOLA! USA: What’s your definition of a boss?

Billy Porter: “You know I have learned through my own experience that boss behavior comes when one knows who one is. When you know who you are, and you can stand firmly in that authenticity and then make decisions based on that. No matter what people think or say or how it turns out. That’s boss.”

From Salma’s prosthetic teeth to Rose’s dancing on top of Tiffany’s comedic genius, how great was the comedy on set?

“These are comedic titans. I’ve been watching Jennifer Coolidge for decades and stealing from her for decades. It was just masters.”

One of the funniest scenes was when your character (Barrett) was fired by Tiffany and Rose’s characters. Were there multiple takes when filming that scene? Did anyone break character?

“It wasn’t a lot of takes! You know I think they turned the camera around me, and we just did it three times for safety. That’s the thing, when it’s right, it doesn’t take a lot of effort. We’re being authentic, we weren’t trying to be anything else, so you just saddle up to that table and just be present and respond. Listen and receive and respond and that’s what we did. And I’m so glad it’s being received in this way!”