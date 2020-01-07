What a way to kick off the new year! Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres and her sons with Marc Anthony, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz (along with Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie), to venture into the popular and fun attraction Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. The quartet took a quick trip to the the theme park located in sunny California to spend some quality time together. Both Dayanara and Marc’s eldest son, Cristian, and his girlfriend posted several pictures and videos on their personal social media profiles sharing what fun the family was having on their trip.
The fun-going bunch covered every inch of the galaxy-themed section at Disneyland, which is dedicated to one of their favorite movie franchise ever. Cristian and Kylie also shared a hilarious picture taken of the foursome on the Star Wars Hyper Space Mountain, one of the most popular roller coasters at the park among visitors.
In the image, you can see Kylie flashing her biggest smile, while her seat partner and boyfriend Cristian is holding onto the security bar in front of them. Behind them are Dayanara and her youngest son Ryan, enjoying the ride.
This trip to Disneyland will be the last trip the family makes together before Cristian (and Kylie) return to school to begin a new semester at his university in New York City (where he is currently living while school is in session).
A Star Wars union
This isn’t the first time that Cristian and his girlfriend visit the Star Wars section at the theme park. During the summer of 2019, the pair took a trip to the theme park before the start of their fall semester at their university.
Apart from visiting the park several times together, the couple are also fans of the hit Disney+ show The Mandalorian — which features Baby Yoda, a recurring symbol in all the love notes they post about one another on social media.