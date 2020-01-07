What a way to kick off the new year! Miss Universe 1993, Dayanara Torres and her sons with Marc Anthony, Cristian and Ryan Muñiz (along with Cristian’s girlfriend Kylie), to venture into the popular and fun attraction Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland. The quartet took a quick trip to the the theme park located in sunny California to spend some quality time together. Both Dayanara and Marc’s eldest son, Cristian, and his girlfriend posted several pictures and videos on their personal social media profiles sharing what fun the family was having on their trip.

©@dayanarapr Her sons with ex-husband Marc Anthony have been her biggest supporters during her fight against skin cancer

The fun-going bunch covered every inch of the galaxy-themed section at Disneyland, which is dedicated to one of their favorite movie franchise ever. Cristian and Kylie also shared a hilarious picture taken of the foursome on the Star Wars Hyper Space Mountain, one of the most popular roller coasters at the park among visitors.

©@sunnysidekylie Dayanara and the gang riding the Star Wars Hyper Space Mountain roller coaster, one of the most popular rides at Disneyland

In the image, you can see Kylie flashing her biggest smile, while her seat partner and boyfriend Cristian is holding onto the security bar in front of them. Behind them are Dayanara and her youngest son Ryan, enjoying the ride.