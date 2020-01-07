Ozuna has built some special relationships in the world of music. One bond that he holds close to his heart is the one with Selena Gomez and Cardi B, who collaborated with him and DJ Snake on the mega-hit Taki Taki. “Selena is an awesome girl and Cardi B is my best friend in the business,” he told EUPHORIA Magazine in their latest issue. “That was awesome for me because going into the video, it was like family.” The Puerto Rican superstar was in for a bit of a surprise when it came time to film the music video. “The first time I saw Selena and Cardi was [when we] made the video. DJ Snake said ‘Yo come to the video, I got a surprise for you’ and obviously Selena and Cardi were there, so that was a surprise for me.”

©GettyImages Ozuna shared that Cardi B and Selena Gomez are like “family” to him

One thing that hasn’t been a shock is the level of success the 27-year old has seen with the release of his music. Part of his master plan, creating something that everyone can dance to. The end result was the smash hit Baila Baila Baila. “I’m doing something different, something global not for only Latin people,” he told the magazine. “I’m doing something different with Mambo for the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.”

©Jack Alexander The 27-year-old Baila Baila Baila singer has broken records with his music

He added: “After Baila Baila Baila, everyone liked it, so I could do something culturally bigger.” Since the single’s release, the superstar has topped the charts with his feature on Anuel AA, Karol G and Daddy Yankee’s single China.