2020 has started off on a very high not for many of our favorite celebs, but none more than Charlie’s Angels actress and new mother Cameron Diaz. On Friday, January 3, the actress and author shared a joint message with her husband and musician, Benji Madden, on social media sharing that they would be going into the new decade with their beautiful baby girl, Raddix Madden. The announcement took Cameron’s fans, and the world by surprise as no one was expecting the happy and joyful news that they pair had no become a family of three. Over the years, Cameron has been very open about motherhood, stating how she hasn’t ever felt rushed to be a mother and that when the moment came, she would embrace it fully.

©GettyImages

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, The Other Woman actress revealed, “If one day I am blessed with the experience of having a child, I would be overjoyed, but I am not sitting here feeling empty because I haven't yet, or that I may not.” Later that year, she shared with Redbook, “I thought I was going to be married and have two children by the time I was 21. I think I felt I had to model my life after my mother's. But then my career was starting to take off and there were still so many things I wanted to do. So that dream for me was shattered early on. After that I never put another time line on anything in my life.”