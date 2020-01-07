Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are giving back to their home of Australia. The continent, which is home to the actors and their three children, has been dealing with devastating brush fires that have destroyed millions of acres of land, displaced residents, left thousands of animals dead and displaced and killed 25 people. Chris and Elsa are taking action and have decided to donate $1 million to wildfire relief organizations. In an emotional post via social media, the Avengers star made the announcement and encouraged his followers to do the same.

"As you're well aware, the bushfires in Australia have caused massive devastation. They continue to burn, there's warmer weather on its way, we're really still in the thick of it here and there's plenty of challenging times ahead,” the Thor star told the camera.

©@chrishemsworth Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky donated $1 million dollars to Australia

"What we need is your support and your donations. I'm going to put forward a million dollars and was hoping that all of you could contribute in any way, shape or form. Every dollar counts. That money goes directly to the firefighters, the people on the frontline, the people who have suffered, the communities that have taken a hit and who are in desperate need of our support."

