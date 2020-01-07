Another twinning mother-daughter in the books for Serena Williams and her daughter with American Internet entrepreneur and investor Alexis Ohanian. While on a seemingly tropical and extra dreamy vacation, the 23 major singles title holder and her daughter Olympia Ohanian where caught in matching white swimsuits that had white capes. The mother and daughter were sharing a real superhero moment as they were walking down a pedestrian dock.

©@serenawilliams Serena and her two-year-old daughter share a very close bond

In the photo, which Serena shared with her 11.9 million social media followers, the tennis player cheekily captioned it “Superheroes only. @olympiaohanian.”Clearly Serena’s two-year-old was feeling very intrepid as she can be seen walking alongside the edge of the dock as her proud momma carefully watches from the side. Fans and followers flocked to the image that was posted on Sunday, December 5, 2020, to share the love for the mother-daughter duo who had instantly turned into caped crusaders on their tropical vacation. One fan shared, “This pic is everything! Serena you and your mini me keep shining,” while another said, “Beautiful picture.”

