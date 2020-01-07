Gina Rodriguez is Madame President. The official trailer for the Golden Globe-winning actress’ new series, Diary of a Future President, dropped on Monday, January 6, giving viewers a look at Gina as POTUS. The Jane the Virgin alum portrays Cuban-American Elena Cañero-Reed in the new Disney+ series. The forthcoming show is the origin story of the Latina president and is told using the narration of 12-year-old Elena’s diary, which is a day-by-day account of how she got to the White House.

The Disney+ original series takes viewers back 28 years to when young Elena, played by Tess Romero, “was just trying to stay afloat in these tumultuous middle school waters.” The comedy follows Elena’s journey through the ups and downs of middle school, which ultimately set her on the path to becoming president of the United States. “If you can survive growing up, you can do anything,” the trailer notes.

Gina, who is one of the show’s executive producers, directed the first episode and guest stars as grown-up Elena. The show also stars Charlie Bushnell, as Elena’s older brother Bobby, in addition to Selenis Leyva and Michael Weaver. Gina praised the cast of the show while sharing the official trailer on her social media account. She wrote, “So proud of this project and the incredible cast.”