On Sunday night, Brad Pitt won big after taking home the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech, the 56-year-old actor thanked his director and fellow co-stars, but fans noticed he left out six important people from the speech: his six children.

According to TMZ, the actor’s decision to leave out his children from his acceptance speech was strategic because “he never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way.” Brad, who shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, reportedly feels that by not mentioning their children—Shiloh, 13, 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14—he will be able to “maintain their privacy.” He also felt calling them out during the speech would attract “unwanted attention,” the source reported.