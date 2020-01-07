Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt didn't mention daughter Shiloh and rest of kids in Golden Globes speech for this reason

The actor reportedly wants to “maintain their privacy.”

On Sunday night, Brad Pitt won big after taking home the Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. During his acceptance speech, the 56-year-old actor thanked his director and fellow co-stars, but fans noticed he left out six important people from the speech: his six children.

According to TMZ, the actor’s decision to leave out his children from his acceptance speech was strategic because “he never mentions them publicly and wants it to remain that way.” Brad, who shares six children with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, reportedly feels that by not mentioning their children—Shiloh, 13, 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, and Zahara, 14—he will be able to “maintain their privacy.” He also felt calling them out during the speech would attract “unwanted attention,” the source reported.

Before awards season began, the actor celebrated his 56th birthday in December with his three biological children. Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne joined their famous father in his Los Angeles home to celebrate Brad’s big day. However, Brad’s three adopted children—Maddox, Pax and Zahara—did not partake in the festivities.

Although there have been recents reports about the strained relationship between Brad and his oldest adopted child Maddox, the A-lister still sees all of his children on a regular basis after he and Angelina reached a custody agreement in 2018.

