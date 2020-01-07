Lele Pons smolders at the camera as she shows off her perfect bikini body in a PVC rubber two-piece featuring the Chanel logo in one of her first posts of 2020. The stunning pic may look like it’s been snapped by a professional, but the photographic genius behind the sexy snap is none other than the 23-year-old Influencer’s mom Anna Maronese! Along with the picture-perfect snap, Lele shared some hilarious behind the scenes images from the photoshoot, along with the following caption: “Meet the person behind the pictures! (Expectations vs. reality). In them, Lele’s diligent mom – who’s still in her pajamas – can be seen crouching down to find the perfect angle while Lele seems to be telling her to stop.
Lele and her mother Anna – who, like her daughter, hails from Venezuela – are extremely close and the pair make regular appearances on Lele’s popular social media channels, where it’s clear to see they share the same wacky sense of humor. Anna is a woman of many talents beyond comedy and photography – she studied medicine at the central school of Venezuela and is a qualified doctor.
Fans loved seeing the creative process behind Lele’s bikini photo – in which she also rocks a pair of sneakers and a cute, messy double bun updo. “Your face – ‘mom okay.. mom.. ok.. that’s enough… MAMA!’,” wrote one amused fan, to which Lele responded: “hahahahaha she takes like 100 in a row.”
Another wanted to know who took the picture of her mom taking pictures. “Paco,” Lele replied – giving no further information. One fan also posed the question of whether Spanish or English is Lele’s first language. The YouTube star, who grew up in Miami was happy to answer, writing “Español” along with a fire emoji.