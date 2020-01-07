Lele Pons smolders at the camera as she shows off her perfect bikini body in a PVC rubber two-piece featuring the Chanel logo in one of her first posts of 2020. The stunning pic may look like it’s been snapped by a professional, but the photographic genius behind the sexy snap is none other than the 23-year-old Influencer’s mom Anna Maronese! Along with the picture-perfect snap, Lele shared some hilarious behind the scenes images from the photoshoot, along with the following caption: “Meet the person behind the pictures! (Expectations vs. reality). In them, Lele’s diligent mom – who’s still in her pajamas – can be seen crouching down to find the perfect angle while Lele seems to be telling her to stop.

©@lelepons Fans loved the behind-the-scenes photos showing Lele’s mother Anna hard at work - still in her pajamas!

Lele and her mother Anna – who, like her daughter, hails from Venezuela – are extremely close and the pair make regular appearances on Lele’s popular social media channels, where it’s clear to see they share the same wacky sense of humor. Anna is a woman of many talents beyond comedy and photography – she studied medicine at the central school of Venezuela and is a qualified doctor.

Fans loved seeing the creative process behind Lele’s bikini photo – in which she also rocks a pair of sneakers and a cute, messy double bun updo. “Your face – ‘mom okay.. mom.. ok.. that’s enough… MAMA!’,” wrote one amused fan, to which Lele responded: “hahahahaha she takes like 100 in a row.”