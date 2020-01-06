Dascha Polanco is having her say when it comes to Coachella! The Orange is the New Black star took to her social media to give the lineup a remix – with a Dominican dominated twist. “For this Holy Week, DOMINICAN CHELLA has arrived in the courtyard of the Gringos / Europeans and all my LATINOS in the world... many more but they arrive more LATER *** THIS IS JUST FOR FUN NOT PARTICULATE ORDER IT WAS A B–H TO GET IT DONE; I TRIED TO INCLUDE EVERYONE !!! **. If u don’t like it keep it movin. #ISMELLGOOD #BAJECONTRENZA #PAMPARA.” In the hilarious post, the 37-year-old redesigned the poster with her dream roster.

Dascha’s first change was the name. Instead of the sign reading Coachella, the words El Patiochella were adorned at the top. Of course, headlining day one is the King of Bachata himself, Romeo Santos. Joining him on her all-star lineup is Natti Natasha, Hector Acosta, Raúlin Rodriguez and more. Day two sees Toñogalactico Rosario, Ozuna and Cardi B. It wouldn’t be a dream set without an Aventura reunion.

For the final day, The Irishman actress brought out the legends with Juan Luis Guerra, Fefita la Grande, Luis Vargas and El Alfa fronting the bill. Of course the poster, which the star admitted took a lot of work, was a dream but fans couldn’t help but to chime in.

Friend and makeup artist, Hector Espinal wrote: “ICONIC.” Dascha’s list came after the line up for the festival was announced. This year, Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean will headline. There are some Latinos in the mix as Anitta, Jessie Reyez and Omar Apollo are each set to take the stage.