If 2020 is going to be anyone’s year – it’s Jessie Reyez. A week into the new decade, it has been announced that the singer/songwriter will head to Coachella and take the stage, “the same day as Frank Ocean.” At the end of January, she will have the chance to take home the award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her work Being Human in Public. Secret deodorant tapped her for an inspiring campaign. And of course, new music. All of these ventures come after a successful 2019 that saw her making hits with Karol G and Eminem, meeting, fangirling and then working with Beyoncé, and turning all of her pleasures and pains into music that has earned her over 1 million social media followers.

“The journey has been a trip so far,” the 28-year-old tells HOLA! USA. “It’s just been wild. It been a lot of what I was hoping for and a lot of extra bullsh—t that just comes with it. You just got to take the good with the bad.”

©@jessiereyez Jessie Reyez is the 28-year-old singer/songwriter from Toronto

Introducing Jessie Reyez. Born and raised in Toronto, Canada (she’s a girl of The Six), a Colombian beauty and someone who knows a thing or two about heartbreak and how to channel that energy into music that has left many (including herself) inspired. Keep reading for more on what inspires her music, what happened when she met Beyoncé and what 2020 has in store for the rising star.

HOLA! USA: What inspires Jessie?

Jessie Reyez: “What inspires me is my real life. I feel like heartbreak and joy hit the body like cake. For me, something that's good to you, you don't really want to throw it up. But when you eat something that's poison, like heartbreak, it's just natural that your body wants to get it out. I guess that's why real-life pain inspires me.”

Your writing credits got beyond your own records, do you prefer to write for yourself or other artists?

“I love writing for both, because the process doesn't change. It's always just a vibe, like a freestyle or whatever it comes out. I just like having that outlet. I like knowing that even if a song doesn't find a home with me, it's going to find a home with somebody else. I'm really fortunate to be able to look at other people's processes and other people's methods, and be able to take little bits and pieces, and be able to just create.