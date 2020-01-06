Becky G proved she doesn’t need to spend thousands of dollars to surprise her loved ones with a lovely gift. The singer celebrated her younger sister Stephanie Gomez’s 17th birthday and surprised her with a beautiful serenade along with mariachis. Becky not only made everyone wish they had an older sister like her, but she also surprised followers with her impressive vocals and abilities to sing Mexican regional songs.

Loading the player...

The Mexican-American singer sang Amor de los Dos by Vicente Fernandez, a song loved by her sister, who couldn’t help singing along and smiling at once. “Happy birthday sister...17. I love you. A lil sick & a lil rusty but you got me,” she wrote next to a video where she’s singing her heart out to her hermana.

©@iambeckyg Becky G surprised everyone with her impressive vocals

Every time she gets a chance, the artist is proud to show her Latin roots. She enjoys those kinds of moments so much that even the most ordinary times become amusing. That’s just what she did a few weeks back when she busted out in dance while traveling on her tour bus.