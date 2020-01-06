Sofi­a Vergara and Joe Manganiello

Important Moments

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello took their new baby to the Golden Globes

The Bottom of the 9th actors shared a photo with the newest addition to their family at the Golden Globes.

BY

Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello always find a way to make every moment special with an added twist of humor (which the two are known to have). On Sunday, January 5, 2020, the pair attended the 77th edition of the Golden Globes, dressed to the nines. Although it was clear that the two were enjoying themselves being surrounded by all of their famous friends and dining on the best vegan cuisine, the Modern Family alum shared an image that gave us insight on where her mind was truly at that night.

Sofia Vergara shared a picture of Joe Manganiello©@sofiavergara
Sofia was clearly missing her new fur-baby while out with her husband at the 2020 Golden Globes
MORE:

Joaquin Phoenix celebrates a win at the 2020 Golden Globes

Sofia took to her personal social media profile and shared a comical picture of her husband with the latest addition to their family — Sofia’s new fur-baby! In the image, which she shared with her 17.8 million followers, you can see that Joe is mid conversation with someone else at their table for the night. His hand is in an open position on his lap with a picture of their new puppy photoshopped right on top. Sofia also added two laughing emojis at the bottom of the picture to signal how funny she finds the image.

Sofia Vergara and her dog Baguette Gonzalez©@sofiavergara
Sofia and her fur-baby had lots of fun in the sun while on a tropical vacation over the 2019 holiday season
MORE:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's highly-anticipated reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes

Sofia clearly loves her pup! The Vergara-Manganiello fur-baby first appeared on Sofia’s personal profile page in late October 2019, and the two have been inseparable ever since. The Vergara-Manganiello even traveled together to a tropical paradise for the holidays as well!

More about
Read More
back to

CELEBRITIES