Sofia Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello always find a way to make every moment special with an added twist of humor (which the two are known to have). On Sunday, January 5, 2020, the pair attended the 77th edition of the Golden Globes, dressed to the nines. Although it was clear that the two were enjoying themselves being surrounded by all of their famous friends and dining on the best vegan cuisine, the Modern Family alum shared an image that gave us insight on where her mind was truly at that night.

©@sofiavergara Sofia was clearly missing her new fur-baby while out with her husband at the 2020 Golden Globes

Sofia took to her personal social media profile and shared a comical picture of her husband with the latest addition to their family — Sofia’s new fur-baby! In the image, which she shared with her 17.8 million followers, you can see that Joe is mid conversation with someone else at their table for the night. His hand is in an open position on his lap with a picture of their new puppy photoshopped right on top. Sofia also added two laughing emojis at the bottom of the picture to signal how funny she finds the image.