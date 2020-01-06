Back in the 90s, before Marc Anthony or even Alex Rodriguez came into the picture, a younger Jennifer Lopez had another admirer in her mists. Whether you knew about it or not (or maybe it got lost in your time bank), lead actor in the Blade franchise, Wesley Snipes, was one of the If You Had My Love singers many admirers. And as destiny (or fate) would have it, the two crossed paths again at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, December 5, 2020.

©GettyImages The What We Do in the Shadows actor met JLo in the 90s

Although the pair were not photographed together, it is highly possible that the two crossed paths backstage at the award show since both of them were presenting. The 57-year-old actor, along with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, presented the movie Dolemite is My Name, which both acted in. The film, which starred Eddie Murphy in the lead role, received two nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy, Musical or Movie and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez and Wesley Snipes at a gala in 1995

Moments after presenting on stage with Da’Vine Joy, Jennifer made her way onto the Golden Globes stage along with comedic actor Paul Rudd to present the category Best Original Score - Motion Picture and awarded Hildur Guðnadóttir for her work on the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.