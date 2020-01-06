Back in the 90s, before Marc Anthony or even Alex Rodriguez came into the picture, a younger Jennifer Lopez had another admirer in her mists. Whether you knew about it or not (or maybe it got lost in your time bank), lead actor in the Blade franchise, Wesley Snipes, was one of the If You Had My Love singers many admirers. And as destiny (or fate) would have it, the two crossed paths again at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, December 5, 2020.
Although the pair were not photographed together, it is highly possible that the two crossed paths backstage at the award show since both of them were presenting. The 57-year-old actor, along with Da'Vine Joy Randolph, presented the movie Dolemite is My Name, which both acted in. The film, which starred Eddie Murphy in the lead role, received two nominations for Best Actor in a Comedy, Musical or Movie and Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
Moments after presenting on stage with Da’Vine Joy, Jennifer made her way onto the Golden Globes stage along with comedic actor Paul Rudd to present the category Best Original Score - Motion Picture and awarded Hildur Guðnadóttir for her work on the Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix.
It’s also very possible for the two to reunite at the upcoming Critic’s Choice Awards, since Dolemite is My Name is one of the films nominated, while the Ain't Your Mama singer is nominated for Best Actress for her role in Hustlers.
The history between Jennifer Lopez and Wesley Snipes
Two years prior to Jennifer’s mega-success from her 1997 film Selena, she participated in the film Money Train along with Wesley Snipes.
In an interview with Remezcla, Jennifer revealed, “He was flirting with me — being flirty with your co-leads isn’t a big deal — but he started getting a little bit more serious about it.” She continued, “He would invite all of us out, and at the end of the night, he would sometimes try to kiss me. I would tell him, ‘Wesley, please, I don’t see you that way.’”
The actors met in 1995 while filming Money Train, and despite him having invited her out on several occasions, she never took him up on the offer, as she only saw him as her friend and colleague.