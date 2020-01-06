The award for the best fiancé goes to…Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB star joined his leading lady Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5. Jennifer, 50, was up for the Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Hustlers. Unfortunately, the triple threat did not walk away with the trophy, but leave it to her man to have the best recognition of the night.

“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he wrote next to a photo of his love working the red carpet.

©GettyImages Alex Rodriguez wrote a touching note to Jennifer Lopez after the Golden Globes

Loading the player...

“For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion.”

The MLB star ended his tribute with an even sweeter message. “To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.” Ahead of the show, Alex shared how he and Jennifer got over their pre-Golden Globes nerves. “Jen is a little nervous today,” he wrote over a photo of her putting in work at the gym. “She got me up at 8am and said ‘let’s go f** train!!’ I said, ‘It’s Sunday babe, we have football games.’ She said ‘Let’s go.’ So I went.”