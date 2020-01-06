The award for the best fiancé goes to…Alex Rodriguez. The former MLB star joined his leading lady Jennifer Lopez during the 2020 Golden Globes ceremony on Sunday, January 5. Jennifer, 50, was up for the Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture for her role in Hustlers. Unfortunately, the triple threat did not walk away with the trophy, but leave it to her man to have the best recognition of the night.
“Jen, it doesn’t take a trophy, medal, or plaque to identify a true champion. To millions of young women who have watched you and have been inspired and empowered to do amazing things in their lives, you are a champion,” he wrote next to a photo of his love working the red carpet.
“For countless musicians, dancers, actresses, and performers who have seen and emulate your passion, drive and work ethic to find their own success, you are a champion. To your children, your family, your coaches, your staff, and your extended family, you are a champion.”
The MLB star ended his tribute with an even sweeter message. “To everyone whose lives you enrich daily, you are a champion. And don’t you ever forget it.” Ahead of the show, Alex shared how he and Jennifer got over their pre-Golden Globes nerves. “Jen is a little nervous today,” he wrote over a photo of her putting in work at the gym. “She got me up at 8am and said ‘let’s go f** train!!’ I said, ‘It’s Sunday babe, we have football games.’ She said ‘Let’s go.’ So I went.”
The On the Floor singer generated a lot of buzz for her role in the film. In December, the triple threat got emotional as she celebrated her nomination. “Could not be prouder to be recognized by the #HFPA. Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life,” she captioned the video. “Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women. I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! @goldenglobes #HustlersMovie #Ramona Thank you so much Hollywood Foreign Press Association!!!”
There is still hope for JLo to take home an award for her role, as the nominations for the Academy Awards are set to be announced in the coming weeks.