Thalía has proven time and time again that she is the true queen of social media every time she shares something on her personal pages (posts that normally receive tons of praise from fans and have gone viral). The Amor a la mexicana singer has shown that she is one of the most liked influencers on social media due to her manner of being — fans love her sense of humor and just how relatable she is. On Sunday, December 5, 2020, the singer-actress shared a video of her ‘getting rid of all the bad vibes’ during an intense boxing workout (boxing ring and instructor included).

In the video clip that Thalía shared with her 15.2 million followers, you see her punching and kicking out the negativity, haters and general bad vibes as she uses her brave instructor as a proxy. The Por Lo Que Reste de Vida singer is looking to start 2020 with only good vibes.

In the post, Thalía shared an incredibly powerful message, “[We only want] things that support us, build us, add to us, make us smile and that help us build a happy life filled with joy. GOODBYE to anything that diverts us.”

©@thalia Thalía has committed to keeping only good vibes in 2020

The Entre el mar y una estrella singer shows off her #BossChica attitude and how she is truly committed to living a happy and healthy lifestyle in the new year by getting rid of all the things that can bring her down and keep her from achieving her goals. The video is also the first one shared by Thalía that shows off her tremendous boxing skills.