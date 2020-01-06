Without a doubt, one of the most anticipated reunions of the 77th installment of the Golden Globes was that of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The actors, who were in a relationship 20 years ago, had the most amicable gestures with each other despite not being together at the awards. Although they did not walk the red carpet together, nor did they sit side by side, both actors let fans see that, over the years, their bond of cordiality and friendship has endured.

©GettyImages Happy times ... Jennifer and Brad at the 59th Golden Globes in 2002

One of the moments that caught our attention was when Brad went on stage to collect his award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. The 56-year-old actor began his speech with thanks to those who made it possible for him to win the prize, including Leonardo DiCaprio.

©GettyImages This is the second Golden Globe win for Brad Pitt. In 1996, he won thanks to his performance in Twelve Monkeys.n

While Brad addressed those present, the cameras caught Jennifer Aniston’s reaction in the audience. The actress, who was also one of the nominees of the night, was super moved and did not take her eyes off Brad, with whom she was married to from 2000 to 2005.

©TNT/ Twitter And as expected, Jennifer Aniston's excited face went viral on the social media

“Thank you. Thank you so much. Thank you to the eclectic and ever-raucous Hollywood Foreign Press Association, ” said Pitt. “When I was starting out, these names that were just listed — [Al] Pacino, [Joe] Pesci, [Tom] Hanks, my de facto mentor from afar, Sir Tony Hopkins — wherever you are Tony, you know I love you — were like gods to me. And this is an honor in itself, and all my respect, sincerely,” said the American actor.

Pitt’s win was not an easy one as he was up against Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Al Pacino (The Irishman) and Joe Pesci (The Irishman).

Brad's emotional speech continued with thanking director Quentin Tarantino and his colleague, Leonardo DiCaprio. “Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year his co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why he’s an all-star; he’s a gent. I wouldn’t be here without you, man,” he said referring to his partner, Leonardo. "I would have shared the raft," he joked about the scene in which DiCaprio, in his role as Jack in Titanic, loses his life.