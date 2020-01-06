Cardi B is none for her in-your-face realness, something that has won her millions of fans everywhere due to her relatability. In the early hours of Monday, January 6, 2020, the rapper turned actress shared a touching tribute to her late maternal grandmother. In the post she shared on her personal profile, she revealed how she and her sister Hennessy Almanzar have been catching the angel numbers 11:11 and 4:44 very frequently as of late. The Thru Your Phone rapper also shared how she has been dreaming about her grandmother a lot as well and questioned what her loving grandmother could possibly be telling her.

In the caption that accompanied the picture of her ultra stylish abuela, she wrote, “Lately me and @hennessycarolina been catching 11:11 and 4:44 too often and I been having some crazy dreams wit my gmom. Her dressed up with bright white and lots of gold. I know you watching us I just wonder what you trynna tell us ? I’m anxious! It finna be a good year #protectedbyangels #mymommasmomma.” You can tell that Carbi B and her sister Hennessy were very close to their maternal grandmother and that they got their flair for fashion from their grandmother as well.