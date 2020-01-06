Shakira is getting more candid than ever about her relationship. After over a decade together, the singer and her love Gerard Piqué still have yet to tie the knot and the reason has finally been revealed. “To tell you the truth marriage scares the sh–t out of me. I don't want him to see me as the wife” she said in a candid interview with 60 Minutes where she sat alongside her man. “I want him to see me as the lover, the girlfriend. I want to keep him on his toes. I want him to think that anything’s possible depending on behavior.”

Shakira, 42, and Gerard, 32, met when the FC Barcelona star was one of the few World Cup players to appear on the singer’s Waka Wake music video. The mother-of-two admitted that she couldn’t help but notice her beau when he took the screen.

Shakira shares why she won't marry Gerard Piqué

“I wasn’t a soccer fan, so I didn’t know who he was. When I saw the video I said, ‘that one is kind of cute,’ and then someone finally decided to introduce us,” she said.

As a result of their love story, the pair are parents to sons, Milan, six, and four-year-old Sasha. In the run up to her performance at the Super Bowl, the She Wolf singer has been spending quality time with her loves.