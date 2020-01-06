77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Good times

These Golden Globes 2020 Tweets will make you LOL

The 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards made for some hilarious Tweets

BY

The 2020 award season kicked off on a strong note with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were hosted by Ricky Gervais. Hollywood’s elite, including Brad Pitt, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and many, many more appeared at the glamorous awards ceremony. The special evening awards the entertainment industry for their excellency, but aside from the glamour, the internet loves a good LOL moment, which is why we’ve gathered some of the best Tweets of the night.

Check them out below!


Amen!

Now, that we’d want to see.

She’s still a winner!

She also channeled la Navidad.

Ana de Armas’ pup is the cutest running after her!

LOL!

Yep!

Epic!

