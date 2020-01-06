The 2020 award season kicked off on a strong note with the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards, which were hosted by Ricky Gervais. Hollywood’s elite, including Brad Pitt, Salma Hayek, Nicole Kidman, Joaquin Phoenix and many, many more appeared at the glamorous awards ceremony. The special evening awards the entertainment industry for their excellency, but aside from the glamour, the internet loves a good LOL moment, which is why we’ve gathered some of the best Tweets of the night.
Check them out below!
We all know who is the real winner. Beyoncé don't need a Golden Globe, Golden Globe needs Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/16Ikjpu25q— rafael (@beyfobic) January 6, 2020
Amen!
I think they should televise the #GoldenGlobes afterparty instead of the actual award show pic.twitter.com/4Oit2Ob5oO— Tom (@TomhrbrgrTom) January 6, 2020
Now, that we’d want to see.
@JLo on the #goldenglobes red carpet. pic.twitter.com/lsklPbzioS— rosendo quezada (@rosendoq) January 6, 2020
She’s still a winner!
Feliz Navidad Outfit worn by Jlo!!! @jlo#goldenglobes#goldenglobes2020#jlo#feliznavidadpic.twitter.com/Ze0QbGMmvE— NYC Shopping Guide (@NYCShopGuide) January 6, 2020
She also channeled la Navidad.
Ana de Armas and her dog, Elvis, on their way to the #GoldenGlobes earlier. pic.twitter.com/kNSeRCsewL— Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) January 6, 2020
Ana de Armas’ pup is the cutest running after her!
Joaquin Phoenix looks like someone who can't wait to get home because he can't stand people lol #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/f9ZYHfBywq— diana⛄ (@_diana87) January 6, 2020
LOL!
when you have the #GoldenGlobes at 9 pm but gym at 10 pic.twitter.com/njm7VyeEGr— Tommy (@Tomm_MaStar) January 6, 2020
Yep!
“Still I would’ve shared the raft” ~ (aka the door) #BradPitt to Leo !! I actually just LOL’d #GoldenGlobespic.twitter.com/K7turhJmqK— Alyse Zwick (@IAmAlyseZwick) January 6, 2020