The votes are in and Joaquin Phoenix is the people’s choice (technically the choice of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association) as the winner for Best Actor in a Dramatic Motion Picture for his role in Todd Phillips’ 2019 take on the Joker. The Walk The Line actor was going up against Jonathan Pryce (in Netflix’s The Two Popes), Christian Bale (who previously played Batman in the Christopher Nolan franchise based on the Caped Crusader and was nominated for Ford v Ferrari), Antonio Banderas (for his film Pain & Glory with Penélope Cruz) and Adam Driver (in Netflix’s Marriage Story).

©Warner Bros. Pictures Joaquin received praise for his portrayal of DC Comics’ Joker from both critics and fans alike

Upon hearing his name, marking him the winner of the night for one of the bigger categories, the Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot actor was visibly shocked (understandable given the phenomenal list of actors that he was nominated with). The actor was accompanied by his leading lady, Rooney Mara, for the night (she wore a black gown with a deep v-cut, which had a peplum detailing around her waist). As Joaquin hears his name, his eyes go big in shock and he stands to hug Rooney, then makes his way to the stage to accept his award.