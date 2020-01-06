Jennifer Lopez is not one to get sweaty hands when it comes to awards shows, but her fiancé Alex Rodriguez revealed the star was quite nervous for the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards. The former Yankee took to social media to share a clip in which he encourages his followers to wish his leading lady good luck. “Hello everybody! Happy Globes,” he begins. “We’re heading to the Globes right now. Jennifer is actually unusually nervous,” he continues.

©GettyImages JLo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress

“She’s usually as cool as a cucumber but she’s nervous rightfully so. She’s very excited for this night. Let’s wish her luck. Good luck!,” he added. You may recall, the singer-actress was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the first time in 20 years. That's right! JLo was nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Ramona in the drama film Hustlers. So yes, it was a special evening for the 50-year-old star, and it was perfectly acceptable for her to feel a little anxious.

The mother-of-two was first nominated for a Golden Globe when she played the titular character in the 1997 biopic, Selena. The Hollywood star shared her excitement via social media. “Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since I was nominated for Selena!” she exclaimed in a video.

©@arod The Hollywood star was nervous for the Golden Globes

The nominee went on to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the “incredible” honor. “I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers. Thank you so much and I’ll see you at the Globes,” she added.