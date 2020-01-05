Jennifer Lopez is spending Golden Globes weekend texting with fans. No, you’re not seeing things. The international superstar gave out her phone number so she can chat with the people that support her. While the 50-year-old beauty revealed her digits ahead of the Hustlers premiere back in September for a contest, it seems she’s remained in contact with those who sent messages. As she gears up for a whirlwind awards season, JLo took to social media to share snapshots of some convos she’s having, writing: “love texting you guys!”

Keep reading to find out how you can text her, too!

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez ﻿hustled her way to awards season

We won’t leave you in suspense anymore, here’s her number: “(305) 690-0379.” It seems Jennifer has actually been initiating conversations over the busy weekend, asking fans what songs she should include in her Super Bowl set list. “Hi Baby!!!!! Only one month until the Super Bowl! Which song s do you want to hear on my set list!?” Some snippets show she had previously texted people new year’s wishes as well.

It’s a busy and glamorous time for the triple threat, who has become the toast of tinseltown for her gritty performance in Hustlers. All eyes were on Jennifer this past Thursday night, as she brought home the “Spotlight Award” at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for her turn as Ramona.

Things have only picked up over the weekend, as the mom-of-two prepares to attend the 2020 Golden Globes where she is nominated for “Best Supporting Actress.” As you tune into the show, be sure to check in with HOLA! USA for the best live and behind-the-scenes coverage.