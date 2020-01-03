What a way to kick off 2020! New parents What to Expect When You're Expecting actress Cameron Diaz and her husband musician and guitarist Benji Madden of the band Good Charlotte have officially announced that they have a new addition to their little family. On Friday, January 3, the two publicly announced via their personal social media profiles that they have welcomed a daughter and have revealed her very rad name as well. In a message that they shared with their fans (and the world), they revealed how they are “happy, blessed and grateful to begin this new decade” with their daughter Raddix Madden.

©@benjaminmadden Both Cameron and Benji are extremely private about their relationship, only sharing tidbits throughout the years

In the joint message they shared on social media, they revealed, “She has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family. While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one’s privacy.”

They continued, “So we won’t be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!! Some would even say RAD:) From our family to all of yours, we’re sending out love and best wishes for a Happy New Year and Happy New Decade...”