Get ready, get set, it’s officially awards season! On Sunday, January 5, the Golden Globes will air live from Beverly Hills. The ceremony, which is hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, will set the tone for what’s to come in the upcoming months as awards are handed out to the best of the best for their contributions to television and film. On top of the all of the slated awards to be presented, the red carpet will set the tone for this season’s biggest fashion trends. Before tuning into the show, and HOLA! USA’s live coverage, here’s everything you need to know!

Jennifer Lopez picked up her first nomination for her role in Hustlers

Where to watch: The Golden Globes will air live at 8pm EST/5pm PST on NBC. The show will be available for streaming on the official NBC app and offered on various other cable steaming services.

Who will host: Ricky Gervais is returning for the fifth and final time. The comedian previously was the master of the ceremony in 2010, 2011 and 2016.

Who will be there: This year is set to have so much star power. Sofia Vergara, Ana de Armas, Salma Hayek, Antonio Banderas, Chris Evans, Margot Robbie and more stars are set to hit the stage as presenters.