Jennifer Lopez brought in the New Year with those she cared about the most. Over the holiday, the On the Floor singer and her fiancé Alex Rodriguez threw a lavish party to ring in the new year. In attendance were their children and more of their closest family and friends. Although those moments were special, there was one in particular that had JLo fans buzzing. While recapping the events of the night, the 50-year-old entertainer shared a rare picture of her father David. “Daddy,” the photo was simply captioned along with a Happy New Year gif. In the photo Jennifer wraps her arms around her father as they both smile for the camera in matching black attire.

©@jlo Jennifer Lopez shared a rare photo of her father on NYE

It’s rare to see her leading man in her life, as he typically stays out of the spotlight. In more special moments from the night, Jennifer shared a picture from the photo booth featuring her, her 11-year-old twins, Emme and Max, Alex, and his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11. The World of Dance judge took a moment to reflect on her amazing year, which included a milestone birthday, a tour, a movie and an engagement.

“2019... it’s the last day of a decade... wow... when I think back to 2010... and think of all the things that happened between now and then I smile softly and contently on the inside... because even though some of the tougher moments popped into my head first, I realize I survived them all and they led me into the best time of my life so far,” she wrote.