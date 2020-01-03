Salma Hayek and Antonio Banderas are together again and we are loving it! The former Desperado co-stars have shared a friendship that has last 25 years, so when it was time to present Antonio with the International Star Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Salma immediately accepted the honor. Although each actor was accompanied by their significant other — Salma with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault and Antonio with his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel — the two made it a point to snap some shots together on the red carpet (giving fans an insight to their playful relationship as besties).

©GettyImages Salma and Antonio first worked together on Robert Rodriguez’s 1995 film Desperado and have been close ever since

Antonio was being presented with the International Star Award for his work in 2019’s Pain & Glory written and directed by Pedro Almodóvar, which also stars fellow Spaniard and actress (and Salma’s other bestie) Penélope Cruz. Pain & Glory is a film about a film director who is coming to terms with his life choices.

In addition to having worked in Robert Rodriguez’s Desperado (along with Joaquim de Almeida, Danny Trejo and Quentin Tarantino), Salma and Antonio have also shared the screen in other films like Once Upon A Time In Mexico, Four Rooms, Puss In Boots and Frida. The two will share the screen again in The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard (due out in August 2020).