Alexis Ohanian may have been reflecting on his decade – but it was his and Serena Williams’ baby girl Alexis Olympia who stole the show when it came to the sweet post. The tech giant took a moment via his social media to look back on the last ten years of his life. Along with the reflective caption was a photo of him, his wife and their two-year-old daughter rocking matching pajamas and the moment couldn’t be sweeter. Little Olympia smiles as her parents hold her and put her mini version of the plaid PJs set on display for the camera.

©@alexisohanian Olympia Alexis stole the show in the sweet family photo

In the post, Alexis reflected on the changes his life made when he lost his mother, sold Reddit and then rejoined the company. The 36-year-old proud dad’s life took a turn for the better. “This time it would be different, so when I was starting to tilt from having an apartment a block away from the office, I took a speaking offer in Rome for a few days away.” And the rest as they say, was history for Alexis and Serena.

“That’s where I met my amazing wife (you could say her decade has been pretty great) who gifted me with our little treasure and changed our lives forever. I'm beyond grateful.” Alexis and Serena welcomed their little girl in September 2017 and the pair tied the knot during a lavish ceremony two months later.