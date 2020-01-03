He is an acclaimed and renowned artist, he has worked with huge stars such as Shakira and Camila Cabello, and he has sold millions of albums worldwide over the last 30 years, but still, Alejandro Sanz tries to keep life as normal as possible. The Corazón Partío hitmaker is a discreet man who usually keeps his private life out of the spotlight, so the new picture he shared featuring his younger children Dylan and Alma might have come as a surprise to some of his fans. In the image, we can see Alejandro hugging his children tight while kissing Dylan on the cheek in front of a Christmas tree, “Jigsaws of embraces that always fit together,” the singer captionedthe sweet picture.

©@jaydymichel Jaydy Michel and Alejandro Sanz are the proud parents of 18-year-old Manuela

Eight-year-old Dylan and five-year-old Alma are Alejandro’s children from his marriage to Raquel Perera. The couple announced their separation in July after 12 years together, but they have maintained a warm and loving relationship. “We are a family and we will always be,” they shared on social media, “we decided to love each other forever and that’s the way it will be. Eternity has the complexity and the advantage of transforming the way we love without destroying the affection, the respect and the joint responsibility for our kids. Our family is above everything else. It is diverse and beautiful, as life is, and that’s how it will remain. The world changes and so do we, but always, lovingly.”

©@alejandrosanz Alexander joined his dad on tour over the summer

The singer has two more children, 18-year-old Manuela with his former wife Jaydy Michel and 16-year-old Alexander with Valeria Rivera. Alejandro Sanz’s children have inherited their dad’s talents, little Alma and Dylan like drawing whereas Manuela and Alexander are music lovers and play the piano and the trombone respectively.