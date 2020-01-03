Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova’s twins Lucy and Nicholas have given the couple’s fans some of the sweetest moments on social media. Although the Spanish singer and the former tennis player usually keep a low profile online, from time to time they share cute videos of their toddlers giving a glimpse of a joyful and happy family life. We have seen Enrique playing and dancing with Lucy, Nicholas singing, dad and children riding a toy car or supporting their team during a soccer match. But this time, it was Anna Kournikova who shared the latest images of the little ones, who have started the year full of energy! In the video, you can tell Nicholas and Lucy have inherited their mom’s love for sports as the twins, adorable and very smiley, chase the camera while Enrique’s hit Finally Found You sounds in the background. You can see the incredible athlete skills of Nicholas and Lucy yourself, press play and enjoy the sweetest moment of the day!