With only days before the Golden Globes, all eyes are on Jennifer Lopez. And there was plenty to see on Thursday night, when the actress - who will be competing in the Best Actress category for her role in Hustlers - bagged the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival thanks to her incredible performance as Ramona. Not only that, she completely stole the show on the red carpet with two jaw-dropping outfits.
For her appearance on the red carpet, the Bronx diva chose a gorgeous strapless floral dress with a dramatic train designed by Richard Quinn. Jennifer looked absolutely beautiful in the satin number that she accessorized with pink heels and clutch and stunning flower-shaped emerald earrings gifted by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. “I was seriously blown away. I got tears in my eyes, not because of how amazing they were,” said the actress to Extra about her fiancé’s thoughtful Christmas present, “but that he would do something like that, surprise me in that way. It was so touching. My mom was there and she was like, ‘Why you crying? You deserve it!’ and that made me cry more… It has been an incredible holiday season for us.”
Jennifer completed her look with an elegant, voluminous bun and a natural makeup apart from a very trendy shimmery red eye-shadow. Absolute perfection. But it was not the only fashion moment of the night she offered. The Medicine singer changed her outfit for the after party and leaving her previous lady-like gown behind, she surprised all guests with a sexy figure-hugging silver jumpsuit that put her famous curves on display. The intricate keyhole design featured ostrich feathered sleeves and a cape top tied with a bow, Jennifer just needed a silver clutch and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez by her side to complete the incredible look.
2019 has been, without a doubt, an incredible year for the actress, and after such a good omen at Palm Springs, all signs point to 2020 being even better. Jennifer will test her luck on Sunday night at the Golden Globes, but the brand new year might also be the time when the actress and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez tie the knot after becoming engaged in March last year. Extra asked the Hustlers’ star how she would top these excellent past few months, a question that for Jennifer, has a clear answer. “You know what?,” she said, “for me it’s about growing every year… challenging myself, continuing to evolve in different ways just as a person, as a mom, as an entertainer too — all of it. How do I stretch my limits, because one of my big epiphanies of the year is that we are limitless… That’s what I want to teach my girl, my boy, my kids, and spread that message.”