With only days before the Golden Globes, all eyes are on Jennifer Lopez. And there was plenty to see on Thursday night, when the actress - who will be competing in the Best Actress category for her role in Hustlers - bagged the Spotlight Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival thanks to her incredible performance as Ramona. Not only that, she completely stole the show on the red carpet with two jaw-dropping outfits.

©GettyImages Jennifer Lopez owned the red carpet with this lady-like gown designed by Richard Quinn

For her appearance on the red carpet, the Bronx diva chose a gorgeous strapless floral dress with a dramatic train designed by Richard Quinn. Jennifer looked absolutely beautiful in the satin number that she accessorized with pink heels and clutch and stunning flower-shaped emerald earrings gifted by boyfriend Alex Rodriguez. “I was seriously blown away. I got tears in my eyes, not because of how amazing they were,” said the actress to Extra about her fiancé’s thoughtful Christmas present, “but that he would do something like that, surprise me in that way. It was so touching. My mom was there and she was like, ‘Why you crying? You deserve it!’ and that made me cry more… It has been an incredible holiday season for us.”

©GettyImages Sexy diva! The actress and singer changed her outfit for the afterparty and put her curves on display in this flattering silver jumpsuit

Jennifer completed her look with an elegant, voluminous bun and a natural makeup apart from a very trendy shimmery red eye-shadow. Absolute perfection. But it was not the only fashion moment of the night she offered. The Medicine singer changed her outfit for the after party and leaving her previous lady-like gown behind, she surprised all guests with a sexy figure-hugging silver jumpsuit that put her famous curves on display. The intricate keyhole design featured ostrich feathered sleeves and a cape top tied with a bow, Jennifer just needed a silver clutch and her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez by her side to complete the incredible look.