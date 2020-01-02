Social media influencer Lele Pons knows how to cause a stir. Whether it’s one of her hilarious videos (that she is known for), one of her many photos of moments with her friends or even when she is announcing the release of her music — she knows just what to do to get fans and followers everywhere flocking to her profile. Case in point: her most recent picture that she shared on Tuesday, December 31, to close out the year and the decade. Lele has had a transformative decade, from regular girl to social media video star to singer, she has changed and evolved a lot.

©@lelepons The influencer shared this awe-causing before-and-after photo of herself on her personal social media profile

So to mark the end of a highly successful decade, Lele shared a side-by-side photo of herself with her 38.1 million followers. The shocking photo garnered 1.9 million likes and over 5000 responses from fans and famous friends. Some congratulated the Vete Pa La singer on how far she has come, while others stated that she was “glowing” in the picture. One fans shared that she looked “Candela” in her post. Fellow singer Hana Giraldo shared, “Me too girl,” in solidarity to the decade of change and success she has shared like Lele.