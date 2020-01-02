America Ferrera welcomed the new year with great news that she had long wanted to share: she is pregnant! The Ugly Betty actress shared the exciting news at the end of 2019, and she did it with a beautiful family photo alongside her husband Ryan Piers Williams and her son Sebastian.
"Welcoming Baby number 2 in 2020," The actress wrote next to a photo of her sweet pregnancy belly, adding, "Happy New Year from our wild and growing bunch."
Of course, the reactions to the pregnancy announcement did not wait. Followers filled her comment section with good wishes and congratulations, as did her A-lister friends and colleagues, such as Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon.
America Ferrera and her growing family
Although the actress revealed she is expecting her second child in the new year, she did not give details on how old the baby was or if the stork will bring her a boy or a girl to become the perfect game companion for little Sebastian. Back in May 2018, the soon-to-be mother-of-two announced the arrival of her first child with a sweet photo of the baby's foot. "When two become three ... Welcome Sebastian Pier Williams, also known as Baz,” the happy mother wrote.
The Honduran beauty married actor and writer Ryan Piers in 2011 . The couple met during their university years and have been inseparable since then.