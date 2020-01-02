Of course, the reactions to the pregnancy announcement did not wait. Followers filled her comment section with good wishes and congratulations, as did her A-lister friends and colleagues, such as Jennifer Garner and Reese Witherspoon.

America Ferrera and her growing family

Although the actress revealed she is expecting her second child in the new year, she did not give details on how old the baby was or if the stork will bring her a boy or a girl to become the perfect game companion for little Sebastian. Back in May 2018, the soon-to-be mother-of-two announced the arrival of her first child with a sweet photo of the baby's foot. "When two become three ... Welcome Sebastian Pier Williams, also known as Baz,” the happy mother wrote.

©@americaferrera America Ferrera became a mom in May 2018 with the arrival of her son Sebastian

The Honduran beauty married actor and writer Ryan Piers in 2011 . The couple met during their university years and have been inseparable since then.