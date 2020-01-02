Beyoncé kissed 2019 goodbye with her signature move: a surprise video drop. The 38-year-old superstar delighted fans by sharing a montage of her top 2019 moments, which was jam-packed with sweet family photos. “2019 Bey-Cap!!” she wrote along with the video on New Year’s Eve. And while her glittering style, iconic art and unmatchable beauty were toast-worthy, it was The Lion King star and her husband Jay-Z’s three children who stole the show.

Beyoncé squeezed her whole 2019 into a snippy 1:36 length. Her chosen photos flicker by rapidly, but that didn’t stop us from spotting Blue Ivy and her lesser-seen twins Rumi and Sir. The stand-out snap is a family shot capturing the party of five in black-and-white glamour.

©beyonce The singers shared a rare photo of twins Rumi and Sir

Donning a white gown, Beyoncé sits with little Rumi on her lap, who is dressed in a mini version of her mom’s attire. Meanwhile Jay-Z looks dapper in a tuxedo as he holds his mini me Sir on his lap. Blue Ivy took center stage, posing in a pretty white dress of her own for the pic. Other family photos from Bey’s roundup include the twin’s second birthday bash and a family vacation, showing the kids in matching swimsuits.

©beyonce Fans get a glimpse of Rumi and Sir’s second birthday

Aside from family time, one of our favorite highlights in Queen Bee’s video was her meeting with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the live-action The Lion King premiere in London. Music royalty Beyoncé and Jay-Z beamed as they shared laughs and quips with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. We have no doubt this year will birth even more golden memories for the icon. As she wrote in her video: “Cheers to 2020!”