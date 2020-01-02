It’s not uncommon to have a resolution in mind for the New Year – and Marc Anthony is no exception. But while most of us vow to hit the gym, eat healthier or even save money, the king of Salsa has something a bit more extra in mind, and fans are delighted! Marc shared his intentions on his first post of the new decade – writing: “One of my resolutions, to sing for you. What are your resolutions for 2020?” The comment quickly racked up likes into the tens of thousands – including one from his partner-in-crime, David Beckham.
The British soccer player and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband are firm friends – Marc is godfather to David’s son Cruz, and a video of Marc dancing, shirt open, with his pal at Cruz’s baptism was one of the top Marc moments of last year.
As the year drew to a close, Marc was in a reflective mood. His final post of the year read as follows: “Mi Gente! Enjoy every moment this season with your loved ones. That’s what matters the most. Happy Holidays and thank you for an amazing 2019.”
Marc indeed had an action-packed and successful year. On the career front, the singer played sold-out venues all over North America with his OPUS tour – which showcased his eighth studio album - and was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence in the Latin American Music Awards.
Meanwhile, 2019 brought a new romance for the Vivir Mi Vida hit-maker. He was first spotted with model Jessica Lynne Harris in September and the new couple made their public debut in Puerto Rico last month, where they attended an event for his foundation together before Jessica was snapped in the front row at his concert at the Coliseo in San Juan.
And 2019 was also the year he saw Cristian Muñiz, his eldest son with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, graduate high school – as well as attending the middle school graduation of his 11-year-old twins Max and Emme together with his former leading lady JLo and her new fiancé Alex Rodriguez.