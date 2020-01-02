It’s not uncommon to have a resolution in mind for the New Year – and Marc Anthony is no exception. But while most of us vow to hit the gym, eat healthier or even save money, the king of Salsa has something a bit more extra in mind, and fans are delighted! Marc shared his intentions on his first post of the new decade – writing: “One of my resolutions, to sing for you. What are your resolutions for 2020?” The comment quickly racked up likes into the tens of thousands – including one from his partner-in-crime, David Beckham.



©@marcanthony Marc Anthony had a jam-packed 2019, which included many professional and personal milestones

The British soccer player and Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband are firm friends – Marc is godfather to David’s son Cruz, and a video of Marc dancing, shirt open, with his pal at Cruz’s baptism was one of the top Marc moments of last year.

As the year drew to a close, Marc was in a reflective mood. His final post of the year read as follows: “Mi Gente! Enjoy every moment this season with your loved ones. That’s what matters the most. Happy Holidays and thank you for an amazing 2019.”

Marc indeed had an action-packed and successful year. On the career front, the singer played sold-out venues all over North America with his OPUS tour – which showcased his eighth studio album - and was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence in the Latin American Music Awards.

