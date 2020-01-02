The new year and decade is all about fresh starts and resolutions, and Wilmer Valderrama is already starting 2020 off right. On Wednesday, the That ‘70s Show star proposed to girlfriend Amanda Pacheco on a beachside in La Jolla. After eight months of dating the model, Wilmer got on one knee and popped the question. The Colombian-Venezuelan heartthrob announced the exciting news to his 1.7 million followers by sharing a tear-joking photo of the special moment with the caption “It’s just us now.”

Wilmer and Amanda sparked relationship rumors back in April 2019 when they were spotted shopping together in Los Angeles. The lovebirds made their relationship official, in June, after posting a series of photos of their trip to Japan.

While Wilmer is officially off the market (sorry, ladies), he was previously in a six-year relationship with Demi Lovato. Demi and the actor began dating in 2010, after meeting at Wilmer’s home for a PSA shoot for Voto Latino.

"When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010. It was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms," the Skyscrapper singer recalled in her documentary, Simply Complicated. "To be honest, I only did it because I heard it was at his house and I thought he was really cute. I didn't really care about the census forms. But when I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time I was in hair and makeup, and he came and sat down, I was like, 'I love this man and I have to have him.'" Sadly, in June 2016, the brunette beauty and NCSI star called it quits on their relationship, becoming one of Hollywood’s biggest heartbreaks.

In the past, Wilmer has also been linked to Mandy Moore and Lindsay Lohan. Congrats to the happy couple!

