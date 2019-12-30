Superstar singer Enrique Iglesias and the love of his life Anna Kournikova are very tight-lipped about their personal lives. They have maintained a uber private relationship since 2003, only making appearances on their own terms.

However, after having their beautiful twins Nicholas and Lucy at the end of 2017, things in the Iglesias-Kournikova household have changed. After having surprised the world with the news that they had twins, the pair have allowed fans to have a deeper look into their ultra private lives.

In 2019, the pair shared tons of bits and pieces of their twins developing and growing up, leaving us wanting more.

This year, the Subeme la Radio crooner showed us all a more tender side of his personality, one he only shares with his children and Anna. He’s also showed us just how playful he can be when he’s with his kids, always making them laugh — Anna being there to capture all the sweet moments shared.

©@enriqueiglesias In March, Enrique shared a picture of him and his daughter Lucy holding hands

Around mid-year, the Spanish singer celebrated his daughter Lucy on the International Day of the Woman by sharing a sweet picture of them together holding hands. Although both of their backs are facing the camera, you can tell that they share an incredible father-daughter bond.