Barack Obama reveals that Latinx singers top his favorite songs list of 2019

The former president shared his top Spotify song picks for the year!

With 2019 coming to a close, everyone has been reminiscing on all the things that the year brought them — from fashion to celeb couples to the hottest songs. On Monday, December 30, former U.S. President Barack Obama shared his top songs of the year that he was jamming out to.

Everyone from the Queen herself, Beyoncé, to breakout singer Lizzo made the coveted list as well as some of our favorite Latinx singers and reggaetoneros. Check out all the Latinx songs that made the cut below.

Con Altura by Rosalía featuring J Balvin and El Guincho

Baila Baila Baila (Remix) by Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA

Jícama by Angelica Garcia

La Vida Es Un Carnaval (RolloTomasi Remix) by Angélique Kidjo

Show Me Love by Alicia Keys feat. Miguel


