With 2019 coming to a close, everyone has been reminiscing on all the things that the year brought them — from fashion to celeb couples to the hottest songs. On Monday, December 30, former U.S. President Barack Obama shared his top songs of the year that he was jamming out to.

Everyone from the Queen herself, Beyoncé, to breakout singer Lizzo made the coveted list as well as some of our favorite Latinx singers and reggaetoneros. Check out all the Latinx songs that made the cut below.

Con Altura by Rosalía featuring J Balvin and El Guincho

Baila Baila Baila (Remix) by Ozuna feat. Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Farruko and Anuel AA